On Thursday, shortly after 9.15 p.m., firefighters were called after plumes of smoke were seen billowing from behind trees.

Two Havant fire engines responded to the blaze, which was located in an open wooded area of Mill Lane in Bedhampton.

When crews arrived, they discovered a large area of grass on fire that had spread to nearby trees. They used Breathing Apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

The fire, thankfully, was contained and did not spread to nearby conservation areas.

Following an increase in recent fires caused by high temperatures, HIWFRS has issued the following safety advice and warnings.

Wildfires are more likely in hot, dry weather.

An amber wildfire alert has been issued for our communities, urging residents to exercise extreme caution.

Temperatures are expected to soar over the next few days, prompting a level three heat health alert in our area.

Dry and warm conditions increase the likelihood of open-air fires spreading out of control. We want to avoid incidents like this for the sake of our communities, valuable natural areas, and wildlife.

Dean Hodges, station manager, stated:

“Barbecues, campfires, and bonfires can quickly become out of control, and drier, warmer weather increases the risk of wildfires, so it is critical that people exercise extreme caution when visiting our natural wonders and green spaces.”

“Open fires can cause significant damage to our forests, heaths, and countryside.” We all want to be able to spend time outside, and a few simple precautions can reduce the risk of fire.

“Always properly dispose of cigarettes, put litter and glass bottles in a bin or take your garbage home, and please bring a picnic, not a disposable barbecue.”

These simple tips will help you stay safe in the countryside while also protecting it for future generations to enjoy:

Do not throw cigarettes in the countryside; properly dispose of smoking materials and ensure they are completely extinguished.

To avoid them, clear away any bottles, glasses, or broken glass.

When using a barbecue, take extra precautions.

Only light fires or use barbecues in designated areas using the facilities provided – and keep in mind that barbecues are not permitted in any part of the New Forest National Park.

Don’t leave campfires or barbecues unattended, and make sure to properly extinguish them after you’ve finished using them.

Inform children about the dangers of playing with and lighting fires.

Report any information about an illegal fire-starting activities and those responsible to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (anonymously).