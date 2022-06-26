A fire broke out at a property in Leigh Park tonight, prompting the dispatch of firefighters.

Crews from Havant and Cosham were dispatched to the Woolston Road property in Leigh Park after a fire broke out.

To put out the fire, firefighters used breathing apparatus, high pressure jet hoses, and hose reels, as well as a PPV for smoke clearance.

After flames and smoke were seen billowing from the upper story of the house, nearby residents described it as an inferno. It is believed that all occupants managed to flee the property before fire crews arrived.

An extensive fire investigation is now underway.