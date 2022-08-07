In Portsmouth, firefighters were called after a fire spread into the roof spaces of neighbouring properties.

Shortly before 6.45 p.m. this evening, HIWFRS received reports of a fire in the bedroom of a property in Chedworth Crescent, Portsmouth.

When crews arrived, they discovered that the fire had taken hold of the property’s roof space and had spread to neighbouring properties; firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

A specialist ALP from Southsea was also called in to help fight the fire that had spread to the roof from above. Crews were seen spraying water directly into the roof while firefighters fought the fire from the front and back of the property.

Six appliances were present, and firefighters used Breathing Apparatus, Hose Reels, High-Pressure Jet Hoses, and PPV for smoke clearance to extinguish the fire.

An extensive fire investigation is now underway.