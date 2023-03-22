Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Firefighters called to a fire involving two tonnes of tyres and a number of vehicles in Southend, in the early hours of this morning

by uknip247

Fire crews from Essex County fire and rescue were called to a fire in a yard on London Road, Southend, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday). 

At 2.45am the incident commander reported two tonnes of tyres and a number of vehicles were on fire. 

Incident Commander David Gomez said:

“Our crews did a fantastic job of surrounding the fire and stopping it from spreading to nearby buildings. 

“It was thanks to their hard work and skill that we managed to quickly bring it under control and extinguish it within 90 minutes.”

Fire officers will now carry out an investigation to determine the cause. 

