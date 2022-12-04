Firefighters casualty injured following a propane cylinder fire at his home in Church Crookham

Crews from Rushmoor and Hartley Wintney were called to the property on Wickham Place at 12:46pm yesterday afternoon where smoke was issuing from the first-floor bedroom.

The cylinder had been removed from the building prior to the crews’ arrival and was allowed to vent off safely.

HIWFRS treated two casualties for smoke inhalation including one who also suffered burns from the fire before he was passed into the care of paramedics.

The bedroom fire was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using hose reels and jets.

Ventilation fans were used to clear smoke from the flat which had also suffered significant fire damage.

Firefighters visited neighbouring addresses to reassure local residents by offering and conducting Safe and Well home fire safety visits.