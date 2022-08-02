Firefighters were dispatched after smoke was seen billowing from windows on a Portsmouth property.

Firefighters from Cosham and Southsea rushed to a three-story building in Portsmouth after receiving multiple reports of smoke billowing from windows.

A fire broke out in the basement flat of the property in North End, Portsmouth, resulting in the arrival of more than 20 firefighters.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly gained access to the smoke-filled property to tackle the fire using hose reels, 45mm jet and high-pressure jet hoses after crews from Southsea and Cosham were scrambled to the address in Queens Road, Portsmouth shortly before 7.00pm.

Firefighters fought the fire for approximately ten minutes before it was fully extinguished. Crews used PPV for smoke clearance; two other properties above also suffered significant smoke damage that was cleared using PPV.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but a full fire investigation will be conducted to determine the cause.

Firefighters later conducted safe and well visits to neighbouring properties and distributed fire safety leaflets to them.