A three-story warehouse was on fire. At this time, there are no reports of anyone being involved.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 53 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 8.58 p.m., and the fire was under control by 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), but crews will remain on the scene throughout the night to dampen it down.

At the scene were fifteen fire engines and approximately 100 firefighters from Clapham, West Norwood, Peckham, Old Kent Road, Chelsea, and surrounding fire stations.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.