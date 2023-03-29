Firefighters have issued a candle safety warning after a house fire on Davidson Road in Croydon

A bedroom on the first floor of a mid-terraced house was completely destroyed by the fire. One woman left the property before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a candle left unattended.A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire. “You should also ensure they are put in a heat-resistant holder and placed on a stable surface, so they won’t be knocked over.” The Brigade was called at 9.27am and the fire was under control by 10.11am. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Woodside, Croydon, and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.