A small part of a ground floor flat was damaged by the fire. Around 12 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the blaze was accidental and caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery from a converted e-bike.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “In this incident, the occupant noticed smoke coming from the lithium-ion battery as they were fitting it to their converted e-bike.

“Lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used and there is a significant risk posed by e-bikes which have been converted, such as in this case.

“Another issue with fires involving lithium-ion batteries is that when they fail, they eject their contents over a wide area which can lead to multiple areas of burning in the room where the fire has started.

“Our advice is to try and store and charge these items in a safe location if possible, such as in a shed or garage, and if they have to be stored inside, make sure there is smoke detection fitted and your means of escape is not obstructed.

“However we know this won’t be possible for everyone, so if you are charging them indoors, please follow our advice on using safe charging and ensure everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire.

“Make sure they are charged in a room where there is smoke detection and on a hard, flat surface.

“We would also suggest people try not to charge them when they are asleep, so that if there is an issue they can react quickly.”

The Brigade was called at 2021 and the fire was under control by 2042. Fire crews from Kentish Town, West Hampstead and Holloway fire stations were at the scene.

E-bike and e-scooter safety advice: