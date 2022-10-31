Firefighters have issued a smoking safety warning after a flat fire on Thurlow Street in Walworth on Saturday

A small pile of rubbish in a lift lobby on the 10th floor of the building

was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the unsafe

disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s incredibly challenging to

give up smoking but we have been backing #Stoptober as research proves if

you quit for 28 days then you’re five times more likely to quit for good.

Giving up smoking can not only prevent fires but the health benefits are

countless.

“As the weather gets chilly, more people may be tempted to smoke indoors.

But as we’ve seen from recent incidents we’ve attended; this increases the

risk of fire. Discarding cigarettes, without ensuring they’re completely

extinguished first, not only puts yourself at risk but also your family,

friends and neighbours. Quitting the habit is a sure-fire way to alleviate

the fire risk.”

The Brigade was called at 2.14am and the fire was under control by 3.25am

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters from Old Kent Road, Peckham,

Dockhead, Lambeth and Dowgate fire stations attended the scene.

*Firefighters’ smoking safety tips*

– Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out

properly.

– Don’t leave lit pipes or cigarettes unattended.

– It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right

out and disposed of properly.

– Don’t balance cigars or cigarettes on the edge of an ashtray, or

anything else – they can tip and fall as they burn away and cause a fire.

– Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if

you’ve been drinking alcohol.

– Always empty ashtrays carefully. Make sure smoking materials are out,

cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin – never use a

wastepaper basket.

