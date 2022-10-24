Part of the fourth floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved an e-scooter.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s incredibly concerning we are continuing to see a rise in incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters.

“When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious.

“Lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used and there is a significant risk posed by e-scooters which have been converted.

“We are predominantly seeing fires in ones which have been purchased from online marketplaces and batteries which have been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.

“Our advice is to try and store and charge these items in a safe location if possible, such as in a shed or garage, and if they have to be stored inside, make sure there is smoke detection fitted and your means of escape is not obstructed.

“However we know this won’t be possible for everyone, so if you are charging them indoors, please follow our advice on safe charging and ensure everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire.

“We would also suggest people try not to charge them when they are asleep, so that if there is an issue they can react quickly.”

The Brigade was called at 4.06pm and the fire was under control by 5.03pm. Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters from Old Kent Road, Peckham, New Cross, Lambeth, Dowgate and Greenwich fire stations attended the scene.

E-bike and e-scooter safety advice: