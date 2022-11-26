Firefighters have issued safety advice after a chip pan fire nearly caused a serious incident in a first floor flat in Chelmsford

A pan of oil had been left unattended while cooking in the property’s kitchen and ignited. When one of the occupants found it alight, they poured water on it in an attempt to extinguish it – creating a fireball.

When crews arrived, the property was filled with smoke. Fortunately no-one was injured.

Andy Edwards, Watch Manager at Chelmsford Fire Station, said: “This incident could easily have been much more serious and ironically came shortly after we’d welcomed Danbury Scout Group to our station and demonstrated exactly what happens when you pour water an oil fire.

“Please, never pour water on a pan fire. If the pan does ignite, turn the heat down if it’s safe to do so. If it isn’t safe, don’t take any risks – get out, stay out and call the fire service out.”

The video below is of the chip pan demonstration from Chelmsford Fire Station, earlier on Friday evening.

Stay safe while cooking

If you’re planning on cooking with oil, please follow our top tips: