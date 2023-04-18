Firefighters have responded to multiple reports of smoke seen in the area near Vicarage Lane West in North Weald.

When the fire crews arrived they reported that the fire was affecting a large commercial building.

At 7:30pm, firefighters reported the fire was under control and crews were dampening down hot spots.

Crew Manager Ross Daynes said: “

“The fire involved a number of industrial buildings. There was large steel framed buildings, ISO containers and a number of other smaller units.

Firefighters Have Responded To Multiple Reports Of Smoke Seen In The Area Near Vicarage Lane West In North Weald

“Firefighters worked very hard in difficult conditions. Due to the remote location, we had a low water supply, but crews worked really quickly to surround and contain the fire.

“Due to the damge and collapse of a number of the units, it was a difficult fire to fully extinguish due to hidden hot spots.

“We also found two cylinders, which can be very dangerous if they get too hot, so firefighters used water to cool them until they were safe”.