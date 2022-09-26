Firefighters have tackled a fire at an industrial estate on Kemp Road in Dagenham this evening.

A range of industrial units and a number of vehicles were alight. There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Station Commander Paul Green, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters tackled a significant fire involving a number of industrial units.

“Nearby residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed while crews worked to extinguish the blaze as there was heavy smoke in the area.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took more than 50 calls to the fire.

The Brigade was called at 17.14pm and the fire was under control by 9.48pm, but crews will remain on scene damping down throughout the night.

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters from Barking, Dagenham, Hainault, Ilford, Romford, Tottenham and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.