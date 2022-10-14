Part of the first floor of a terraced house was damaged by the fire and the ground floor and stairs were also damaged. Two men left the property before the Brigade arrived. They were treated on scene then taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews suffering smoke inhalation.

The Brigade was called at 1.13pm and the fire was under control by 2.58pm. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Tottenham, Edmonton, Dagenham and Hainault fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.