Firefighters involved in a road traffic collision while attending an emergency call

Firefighters were involved in a road traffic collision while travelling to an emergency call in Brentwood on Friday evening.

The incident occurred on London Road, Brentwood and involved one other vehicle. One person was freed from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. None of Essex Fire and Rescue firefighters were injured.

Scott Meekings, Group Manager at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This was clearly an unfortunate incident, which happened when a crew from Brentwood Fire Station were heading to an emergency call.

“The person involved was supported by our crew throughout, alongside our partners in the Ambulance Service. Thankfully, no-one has suffered any serious injuries.

“Our crews work incredibly hard to be there for their communities, so to be involved in an incident like this has left them shaken. I am grateful for their professionalism and the way in which they responded immediately after the collision, in a very difficult situation.

“I’d also like to thank our partners in the ambulance service and police for their support at the scene.”