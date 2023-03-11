Saturday, March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Firefighters involved in a road traffic collision while attending an emergency call

written by uknip247
Firefighters Involved In Road Traffic Collision While Attending Emergency Call

Firefighters were involved in a road traffic collision while travelling to an emergency call in Brentwood on Friday evening. 

The incident occurred on London Road, Brentwood and involved one other vehicle. One person was freed from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. None of Essex Fire and Rescue firefighters were injured. 

Scott Meekings, Group Manager at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This was clearly an unfortunate incident, which happened when a crew from Brentwood Fire Station were heading to an emergency call. 

“The person involved was supported by our crew throughout, alongside our partners in the Ambulance Service. Thankfully, no-one has suffered any serious injuries. 

“Our crews work incredibly hard to be there for their communities, so to be involved in an incident like this has left them shaken. I am grateful for their professionalism and the way in which they responded immediately after the collision, in a very difficult situation. 

“I’d also like to thank our partners in the ambulance service and police for their support at the scene.” 

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police are appealing for the public’s help to...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to...

A man was arrested after video footage of...

The Australia Federal Police has charged a second...

An ’abusive’ woman has been sentenced to four...

Detectives have charged two men in connection with...

Sex attack probe launched after Southampton Hoglands park...

The news that Tesco suppliers will be charged...

Detectives are appealing for information following the robbery...

Lyra McKee, a journalist, was shot and killed...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More