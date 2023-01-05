Firefighters rescued a goat that was stranded around 35-metres high on a cliff edge on Godstone Road in Kenley

The usually sure-footed goat, named Gandalf by park rangers, found itself in trouble after becoming separated from the rest of its herd and unable to climb to safety.

Sub Officer Darren Joy, who was at the scene, said: “The goat had been spotted the day before but we don’t know how long it had been stuck there for. There was no clear way back up for him and it was steep.

“Firefighters worked quickly to assess the situation and our drone team also attended. The drone actually helped distract Gandalf and allowed crews to put a line over the goat and pull him up to safety. Thankfully, he was very well-behaved and came away unhurt.

“Firefighters love animals and we are ready, willing and able to assist distressed or injured animals – the last thing we want is for people to put themselves at risk rescuing an animal themselves – but we do encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance and we will assist if our specialist equipment is required, as in this case.”

The Brigade was called at 9.28am and the incident was over for firefighters by 12.35pm. Fire crews from Purley, Wimbledon, and Edmonton fire stations attended the scene.