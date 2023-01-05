Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Firefighters Rescued A Goat That Was Stranded Around 35-metres high On a Cliff Edge on godstone Road In Kenley
Home BREAKING Firefighters rescued a goat that was stranded around 35-metres high on a cliff edge on Godstone Road in Kenley

Firefighters rescued a goat that was stranded around 35-metres high on a cliff edge on Godstone Road in Kenley

by @uknip247

 

The usually sure-footed goat, named Gandalf by park rangers, found itself in trouble after becoming separated from the rest of its herd and unable to climb to safety.

Sub Officer Darren Joy, who was at the scene, said: “The goat had been spotted the day before but we don’t know how long it had been stuck there for. There was no clear way back up for him and it was steep.

“Firefighters worked quickly to assess the situation and our drone team also attended. The drone actually helped distract Gandalf and allowed crews to put a line over the goat and pull him up to safety. Thankfully, he was very well-behaved and came away unhurt.

 

Firefighters Rescued A Goat That Was Stranded Around 35-metres high On a Cliff Edge on godstone Road In Kenley

Firefighters Rescued A Goat That Was Stranded Around 35-metres high On a Cliff Edge on godstone Road In Kenley

“Firefighters love animals and we are ready, willing and able to assist distressed or injured animals – the last thing we want is for people to put themselves at risk rescuing an animal themselves – but we do encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance and we will assist if our specialist equipment is required, as in this case.”

The Brigade was called at 9.28am and the incident was over for firefighters by 12.35pm. Fire crews from Purley, Wimbledon, and Edmonton fire stations attended the scene.

RELATED ARTICLES

Two suspects have been arrested following a quick response from local officers...

A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by officers investigating...

Familiar Faces: Who You Need To Know In A Personal Injury Case

An appeal for witnesses has been made by officers investigating a fatal...

A man has been pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of...

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from Mansfield town centre, as police...

A serving police officer has pleaded guilty following an investigation into to...

Firefighters rescued four people from a fire at a residential nursing home...

A Carlisle man sentenced to four weeks in prison for shoplifting has...

A man who attempted to kidnap a schoolgirl on the Isle of...

A suspect has been charged with possession of a knife after police...

Ten months after she was last seen, police have issued an appeal...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"