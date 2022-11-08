Firefighters rescued a man from a fire at a flat above a shop on Uxbridge Road in West Ealing

Most of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by fire. Crews used a 9-metre ladder to rescue a man from a first-floor window. He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. A further two people left the building before the Brigade arrived.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved lithium-ion batteries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used, so it’s important to always use the correct charger for the product and buy an official one from a reputable seller.

“Batteries can also pose a risk if they have been damaged, so try to ensure they are not getting knocked around while in use as this can increase the chance of damage to cells. You should also not expose them to extremes of temperature.

“You should always make sure you unplug your charger once it’s finished charging. Always follow manufacturers’ instructions when charging and we would advise not to leave it unattended or while people are asleep.”

The Brigade was called at 4.45pm and the fire was under control by 5.52pm. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Ealing and Southall fire stations attended the scene.