Firefighters used a three-piece extension ladder and a throwline to rescue the woman who had fallen from the bank. London Ambulance Service crews assessed her on the scene.

“As soon as we arrived at the nature reserve, we were directed exactly to where the woman was, which was invaluable as we were able to get to her very quickly on arrival,” said Station Officer Imran Shah, who was on the scene.

“Some people were in the water with the woman, attempting to save her.” If you see someone in trouble in the water, the best thing you can do is call 999, give an exact location, and keep your eyes on the last spot you saw them. If you go into the water to save people, pets, or belongings, you may endanger yourself.

“Crews entered the water with a ladder to safely guide her along the ladder back to the riverbank.” Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.”

The Brigade was called at 3.06pm, and the incident was over by 3.42pm. Three fire engines from Homerton and Stoke Newington, as well as two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Edmonton, responded to the scene.