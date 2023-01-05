Firefighters rescued four people from a fire at a residential nursing home on Little Albany Street in Regent’s Park

Most of the flat on the first floor of the four-storey building was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued two men and a woman from the first floor via an internal staircase using fire escape hoods. A further man was also rescued from the first floor by firefighters.

Two people were treated on scene and two were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes of protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein) and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people.

If more than 15 minutes of protection is required then another hood can be given to each wearer. They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier.

The Brigade was called at 7.19am and the fire was under control by 9.14am.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Euston, Paddington, and Soho fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.