Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Firefighters Rescued Four People From A Fire At A Residential Nursing Home On Little Albany Street In Regent’s Park
Home BREAKING Firefighters rescued four people from a fire at a residential nursing home on Little Albany Street in Regent’s Park

Firefighters rescued four people from a fire at a residential nursing home on Little Albany Street in Regent’s Park

by @uknip247

Most of the flat on the first floor of the four-storey building was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued two men and a woman from the first floor via an internal staircase using fire escape hoods. A further man was also rescued from the first floor by firefighters.

Two people were treated on scene and two were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes of protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein) and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people.

If more than 15 minutes of protection is required then another hood can be given to each wearer. They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier.

The Brigade was called at 7.19am and the fire was under control by 9.14am.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Euston, Paddington, and Soho fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES

A Carlisle man sentenced to four weeks in prison for shoplifting has...

A man who attempted to kidnap a schoolgirl on the Isle of...

A suspect has been charged with possession of a knife after police...

Ten months after she was last seen, police have issued an appeal...

Three men are due to appear in court charged with attempted murder...

A man has been charged after police were called to reports of...

A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder...

A father and son who carried out a grievous assault on a...

A drug dealer has pleaded guilty just a day after officers in...

A wanted man who was photographed in his mugshot wearing a Greggs...

Four stolen caravans were recovered after a police drone was used to...

TVX have announced Ant & Dec are marking the return of popular...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"