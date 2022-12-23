Firefighters rescued two adults and two children from a house fire on The Croft in Ealing

Part of the ground floor of a three-storey town house was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used fire escape hoods to rescue a man, a woman, a child and a baby from a second-floor bathroom. They were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein) and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people. If more than 15 minutes protection is required then another hood can be given to each wearer. They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers gave vital fire survival guidance to those inside on how to stay safe before firefighters arrived.

The Brigade was called at 9.37pm and the fire was under control by 10.17pm. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Ealing, Park Royal and Wembley fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a consumer unit.