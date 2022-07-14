This afternoon, twelve fire engines and approximately 80 firefighters were dispatched to a flat fire on Eaton Place in Westminster.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a five-story residential townhouse, where the fire destroyed the roof, a third-floor flat, and a fourth-floor flat.

The Brigade received 26 calls about the fire.

Firefighters will remain on the scene to calm things down.

The Fire Department was called at 11.41am, and the fire was out by 2.37pm. Clapham, Dowgate, Soho, Hammersmith, and other nearby fire stations sent crews to the scene.

The fire’s origin will be investigated.