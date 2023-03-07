Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Tuesday, March 7, 2023

written by uknip247
Firefighters Responded To Reports Of A Two-car Crash On Atlee Way In Milton Regis, Near Sittingbourne

Firefighters responded to reports of a two-car crash on Atlee Way in Milton Regis, near Sittingbourne. Firefighters helped Kent Police secure the scene by stabilising the vehicle.

Working closely with paramedics, firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the roof of a car to make room for one person to be assessed and treated before being transferred to an ambulance for transport to the hospital.

