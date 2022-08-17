Firefighters have rushed to a Southwark railway arch fire, which has caused trains to be “severely disrupted.”

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed that ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters are battling the blaze on Union Street.

On Wednesday, the Brigade was called at 9:29 a.m.

Dowgate, Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Shadwell, and other nearby fire stations have responded.

The smoke billowed into the surrounding areas. “The blaze is producing heavy smoke, and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed,” said London Fire Brigade Station Commander Wayne Johnson, who is on the scene.

“Trains to and from London Bridge are disrupted, and a number of buildings have been evacuated.”

Network Rail say, “a fire broke out in an arch under (the) railway.”

“The London Fire Brigade is on the scene with multiple pumps, and the railway has been closed until we can confirm it is safe.”

“We’re working with London Fire Brigade, and we’ll need to inspect the railway once the fire is out before we can reopen,” it added. Thank you for your patience.”

“Services across all routes through London Bridge are severely disrupted due to a fire next to the track between Waterloo East and London Bridge,” Southeastern wrote on Twitter.

“Trains are being diverted to other London terminals or terminated elsewhere.”