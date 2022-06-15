Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision outside a primary school on Beclands Road in Tooting.

A car collided with a minibus, which was pushed into a school building.

The driver of the car fled before the Brigade arrived and was treated for shock on the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

“The motorist had collided with a parked minibus and it was pushed into part of the school,” said Station Commander Mark Nunan, who was on the scene. A nearby fence was also damaged.

“Fortunately, no children were present in the classroom due to the time of day, and no one was injured.”

“Firefighters secured the scene and cordoned off the affected area.” They also performed salvage work as a result of a burst pipe within the building.

“Crews worked with a council structural engineer to ensure the building’s safety.”

The London Fire Brigade was called at 8.02 a.m., and the incident was over by 9.58 a.m. Two Tooting Fire Station engines and two fire rescue units from Wimbledon and Heston were on the scene.