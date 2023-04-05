Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Firefighters share their fire safety advice for smokers after a fire at a flat on Britannia Close in Erith

Firefighters share their fire safety advice for smokers after a fire at a flat on Britannia Close in Erith

by uknip247

Part of a three-roomed first floor flat in a three-storey residential building was damaged by the fire. One woman suffering from smoke inhalation was led to safety before the Brigade arrived and was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials. 

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy properties but also cost you your life.”

The Brigade was called at 2.28pm and the fire was under control at 3.10pm. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Erith, Plumstead and Lee Green fire stations attended the scene.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A world-first mega-trial for people living with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) has opened for participants in the UK

A secret tunnel in a basement and a makeshift chute have been uncovered during a multi-agency operation to tackle the sale of illicit cigarettes...

Police investigating a disturbance in the street have made two arrests

Terence Kelly, 36 has been imprisoned for 13 years and six months for abducting a four-year-old girl named Cleo Smith from a campsite in...

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban by an independent commission after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at...

The BBC has announced an order of Nadiya’s Simple Spices, coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year

The National Association of Head Teachers, which represents mainly primary heads, has voted overwhelmingly to reject the government’s pay offer for teachers in England

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with an ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the...

Police are appealing to identify this man after a woman was assaulted in a Sheffield massage parlour on Sunday 2 April

An international operation involving the National Crime Agency has taken down one of the biggest online marketplaces selling stolen credentials to criminals worldwide

When the officers returned to their car, they discovered an exotic bird perched on its blue lights

Shoppers in Tunbridge Wells are reminded to keep their purses and wallets safe following a reported theft in the town centre

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More