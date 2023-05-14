Firefighters Tackle Bin Fire in Newhaven Car Park

Sunday, May 14, 2023
by uknip247
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Services (ESFRS) were alerted on Saturday afternoon at 19:05 to reports of a bin set ablaze at Newhaven Fort Road Car Park. The incident occurred in an area known for its susceptibility to wildfires.

Eyewitnesses reported two intoxicated males kicking the bin, which was already engulfed in flames, before casually walking away from the scene. The incident occurred at a time when fire risks are particularly high due to dry weather conditions and the local area’s history of wildfires.

Responding promptly to the emergency call, a crew from ESFRS in Newhaven arrived at the location. They deployed a hose reel to extinguish the fire, working diligently to ensure the area was completely clear of any lingering embers.

