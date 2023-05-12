Friday, May 12, 2023
Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Shoreditch Restaurant Caused by Grease Ignition

London Fire Brigade highlights the importance of regular maintenance and safety precautions

A fire broke out at a restaurant on Shoreditch High Street yesterday, prompting a response from six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters. The incident, which occurred on May 11, resulted in the complete destruction of the kitchen ducting that ran from the plant room to the roof of the six-storey building. Thankfully, all 65 occupants of the restaurant evacuated prior to the arrival of the Brigade, and no injuries were reported.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire is believed to have been accidental, stemming from the ignition of grease and cooking deposits within the ducting, part of the extraction system. The London Fire Brigade emphasized the importance of regular maintenance and proper cleaning practices for restaurant and takeaway owners.

A spokesperson from the London Fire Brigade issued a reminder, stating, “We’d like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting. If you don’t clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you’re at a greater risk of a fire. You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood, and extractor fan clean too – built-up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire.”

The emergency call was received at 21:58, prompting a swift response from fire crews stationed in Shoreditch, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green, Dowgate, Shadwell, and Islington. By 23:12, the diligent efforts of the firefighters had brought the fire under control.

In light of this incident, the London Fire Brigade provided essential safety tips for restaurant and takeaway establishments:

  1. Regularly clean and maintain ducting in the extraction system to prevent the buildup of grease and cooking deposits.
  2. Ensure correct installation of ducting to maximize safety.
  3. Exercise caution when cooking with hot oil, as it can easily overheat and ignite.
  4. Avoid filling pans more than one-third full of fat or oil.
  5. Thoroughly dry food before placing it in hot oil, as water and oil can create a dangerous combination.
  6. If possible, utilize electronic deep fat fryers equipped with automatic temperature controls for enhanced safety.
  7. Regularly test the electrical system to identify and address any potential hazards.
  8. Complete a comprehensive Fire Risk Assessment and develop an emergency plan to safeguard against potential incidents.

As the restaurant on Shoreditch High Street grapples with the aftermath of the fire, authorities hope that these safety reminders will serve as valuable lessons for other businesses in the hospitality industry. By prioritizing regular maintenance, cleanliness, and adherence to safety protocols, owners can significantly reduce the risk of fires and ensure the safety of both their premises and patrons.

