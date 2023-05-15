Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Under-Construction Building in Perivale

Monday, May 15, 2023
by uknip247

A fire broke out at an under-construction building on Dawlish Avenue in Perivale, requiring the response of six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters on Saturday. The incident resulted in minor damage to a small section of the building’s sixth floor. Fortunately, all occupants had evacuated the premises before the arrival of the London Fire Brigade, and no injuries were reported.

The Brigade received the call at 12:09 p.m., promptly dispatching fire crews from Wembley, Ealing, Northolt, Park Royal, Southall, and Acton fire stations to the scene. With their concerted efforts, the fire was brought under control by 1:05 p.m.

As investigations into the cause of the fire are underway, both the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service are working together to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident.

