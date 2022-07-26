A Council member has urged residents to exercise caution after flames engulfed a Hampshire park.

Smoke plumes were seen billowing in the sky yesterday, July 24, following the outbreak of a wildfire on Pennington Common in Lymington.

In light of the devastating fire, Jack Davies, Liberal Democrat town and district councillor for Pennington, is urging residents to be cautious.

“It’s terrible to see the Common on fire,” he said.

“During times like these, when the ground is exceptionally dry, I urge people to be extra cautious around areas like the Common to avoid fires.”

“All it takes is a discarded cigarette to set dry grass on fire.”

“As for how it started, it’s best not to assign blame until the fire department has thoroughly investigated the blaze.”

“I’d like to thank the firefighters for their efforts in containing the fire and preventing it from spreading further.”

As firefighters battled the blaze across two hectares of gorse, residents were urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

Firefighters from various stations remained on the scene for several hours.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread.

To extinguish the flames, two caf jets, four main jets, and five hose reels were used.