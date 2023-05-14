Firefighters Tackle Recycling Plant Fire in Wandsworth

A fire broke out at a recycling plant on Smugglers Way in Wandsworth, prompting a response from six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters. The incident involved around 100 tonnes of mixed household recycling stored inside a waste disposal site. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The LFB is treating the fire as accidental, with the most likely cause being the failure of a lithium battery. The London Fire Brigade spokesperson emphasized the importance of proper disposal for lithium batteries, stating that they should not be placed in regular rubbish or recycling bins. Overheating of lithium batteries can lead to fires, and it is essential to follow the disposal guidelines provided by local authorities.

Lithium batteries possess a high energy capacity within a small space, making them more powerful compared to other battery types. When their energy is released in an uncontrolled manner, it can result in fires or explosions. To prevent such incidents, it is crucial to handle and dispose of lithium batteries safely.

The London Fire Brigade urges individuals to check their local authority’s website for the appropriate method of disposing of lithium batteries in their area. It is advised not to crush batteries, protect them from damage, and ensure they are disposed of properly to mitigate fire risks.

The fire at the recycling plant was reported at 12:46 am, and firefighters were able to bring it under control by 03:32 am. Crews from Wandsworth, Battersea, Fulham, Chelsea, and Tooting fire stations responded to the scene. Their prompt and coordinated efforts were instrumental in containing the fire and preventing its escalation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with improper disposal of lithium batteries and the need for responsible waste management practices. Authorities will continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire while emphasizing the importance of public awareness and adherence to safety guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.