Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Firefighters Tackle Recycling Plant Fire in Wandsworth

Firefighters Tackle Recycling Plant Fire in Wandsworth

by uknip247

A fire broke out at a recycling plant on Smugglers Way in Wandsworth, prompting a response from six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters. The incident involved around 100 tonnes of mixed household recycling stored inside a waste disposal site. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The LFB is treating the fire as accidental, with the most likely cause being the failure of a lithium battery. The London Fire Brigade spokesperson emphasized the importance of proper disposal for lithium batteries, stating that they should not be placed in regular rubbish or recycling bins. Overheating of lithium batteries can lead to fires, and it is essential to follow the disposal guidelines provided by local authorities.

Lithium batteries possess a high energy capacity within a small space, making them more powerful compared to other battery types. When their energy is released in an uncontrolled manner, it can result in fires or explosions. To prevent such incidents, it is crucial to handle and dispose of lithium batteries safely.

The London Fire Brigade urges individuals to check their local authority’s website for the appropriate method of disposing of lithium batteries in their area. It is advised not to crush batteries, protect them from damage, and ensure they are disposed of properly to mitigate fire risks.

The fire at the recycling plant was reported at 12:46 am, and firefighters were able to bring it under control by 03:32 am. Crews from Wandsworth, Battersea, Fulham, Chelsea, and Tooting fire stations responded to the scene. Their prompt and coordinated efforts were instrumental in containing the fire and preventing its escalation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with improper disposal of lithium batteries and the need for responsible waste management practices. Authorities will continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire while emphasizing the importance of public awareness and adherence to safety guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Appeal for Witnesses in Great Totham Fail to Stop Collision

Man Sought in Connection with Southend Assault Investigation

Man Sustains Gunshot Wound in Shoeburyness Incident

A12 in Essex Closed Northbound Due to Collision

Woman Injured as Car Fails to Stop for Police and Collides with Another Vehicle on South London Road

Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Brighton’s Regency Square

Update: Southern Water Makes Significant Strides in Restoring Hardham Water Supply

BREAKING NEWS: Drone Activity Forces Closure of Gatwick Airport Runways

Young Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Out of Moving Car on M25 Motorway

Two suspects were snared after specialist road crime team officers spotted a car believed to be linked to recent burglaries

A316 Closure: Surrey Police Led Incident Causes Traffic Diversion

British Holidaymaker Arrested at Majorca Airport on Suspicion of Raping Son’s Female Friend at a Hotel in Magaluf

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.