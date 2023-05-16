Firefighters Tackle Roof Fire on Bridge Road in Canterbury

Firefighters have successfully contained and extinguished a roof fire on Bridge Road in Canterbury. The Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded promptly to the incident, deploying five fire engines and a height vehicle to the scene.

Equipped with breathing apparatus, the dedicated crews utilized main jets, hose reel jets, and a fog spike to combat the flames. Their coordinated efforts proved effective, enabling them to bring the fire under control and prevent further spread.

Following the completion of firefighting operations, the road, which was temporarily closed, has now been reopened, allowing normal traffic flow in the area to resume.

At the time of the incident, one person suffered light burns to their hand. They were promptly attended to by SECAmb paramedics, who provided necessary medical assistance before transferring them to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Firefighters are now focusing on thoroughly extinguishing any remaining hot spots in the roof structure. This meticulous approach ensures that all potential sources of ignition are completely eliminated, minimizing the risk of rekindling.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are currently underway to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident. Fire safety experts will analyze the scene and gather evidence to shed light on the cause of this unfortunate event.

During the firefighting operations, road access in the immediate vicinity of the incident was temporarily restricted. This precautionary measure aimed to facilitate the work of emergency responders and ensure their safety while attending to the fire.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service commends the swift and professional response of its firefighters, whose efforts successfully brought the situation under control and prevented further damage to the property. Their dedication and expertise are vital in safeguarding the community and mitigating the impact of such incidents.

Further updates regarding the cause of the fire and any additional relevant information will be provided as the investigation progresses.