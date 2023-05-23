Firefighters Take To The Streets To Reduce Residential Fires - Uknip

n an effort to decrease the number of residential fires in the county, hundreds of firefighters are gearing up to hit the streets and visit residents at their homes. On May 23 and 25, crews and colleagues from Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) will be conducting door-to-door visits, offering free home fire safety visits to promote safety and prevent fires from occurring.

The initiative aims to provide residents with essential fire safety advice and ensure that their homes are equipped with functioning smoke alarms. During the visits, firefighters will test existing smoke alarms, install new ones if needed, and provide tailored safety advice based on the specific layout and hazards of each home.

Firefighters Take To The Streets To Reduce Residential Fires 1

To reassure residents of the authenticity of the service, firefighters conducting the visits will be wearing KFRS uniforms, carrying KFRS photo identification, and will have a fire engine or marked KFRS vehicle parked nearby. They will only enter a property with the permission of the residents and will never ask for any form of payment or bank details, as the service is entirely free.

Residents who wish to verify the identification of the firefighters can call 0800 923 7000 to confirm their credentials.

One satisfied recipient of the service, Steve Welch from Broadstairs, initially had reservations about the legitimacy of the visit. However, after contacting KFRS to verify the program, he and his wife were pleased with the outcome. Steve expressed his gratitude, stating, “The firefighters were back within 15 minutes and were really helpful. They checked our smoke alarms, installed a new one at the top of the stairs, and talked through all our possible escape routes in the event of a fire. I was grateful and reassured by the visit, and I’ve since been telling others about the great service.”

Firefighters Take To The Streets To Reduce Residential Fires 2

KFRS Chief Executive Ann Millington emphasized the importance of prevention and community safety, stating, “While we’ll always be ready to respond to emergencies, we would much prefer people stay safe and reduce the chance of having a fire at all – so this is all about prevention and protecting our communities. We’re asking everyone to help spread the word about our visits so more people are aware of the free service if we knock on the door. Our crews will always wear uniforms and have identification to provide full confidence that they’re genuine.”

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this free service and ensure their homes are equipped with functioning smoke alarms, which are vital for the early detection of fires and can significantly reduce the risk of injuries and property damage. By working together, residents and firefighters can make a positive impact in reducing the occurrence of residential fires and creating safer communities for all.