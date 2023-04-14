Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued eight people and two children from a blaze in Lewisham

This morning, eight fire engines and over 60 firefighters were dispatched to a fire flat on Polecroft Lane in Lewisham.A fire broke out in the ground floor flat of a four-story structure.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued eight people and two children from nearby flats

They were brought to safety wearing smoke hoods and treated at the site by London Ambulance Service

Firefighters brought people out wearing smoke hoods to safety from stairwells and corridors.

Fire escape hoods protect members of the public from four major fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride, and acrolein) for up to 15 minutes and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people.According to Station Commander Sam Woodhams, “crews worked extremely hard to bring the fire under control in difficult conditions.”Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for several hours.”The London fire brigade was contacted at 3.56am and the fire was out by 6.21am. Firefighters from Forest Hill, Lewisham, Lee Green, and other nearby stations responded.The fire’s origin is under investigation