Most of the roof of the building collapsed into the loft space.

Firefighters led a woman to safety. Four adults and two children were

evacuated from adjacent properties and a 25-metre cordon was put in place

as a precaution. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 9.40am and the incident was over for firefighters

by 12.27pm. Two fire engines from Walthamstow Fire Station and a fire

rescue unit from Edmonton Fire Station attended the scene.