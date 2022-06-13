This morning, three crews are still on the scene dampening down. Because of the incident, Cressing Road between Coggeshall Road and Trotters Field is closed, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Our crews were dispatched shortly after midnight to a fire in a 15-metre-by-five-metre thatched roof cottage. The occupants were able to flee the property. The roof has been destroyed, and the cause of the fire will be thoroughly investigated.

“Unfortunately, there has been extensive damage to a historical thatched cottage, but thanks to the skill and professionalism of the firefighters, the fire was stopped from spreading to the neighbouring properties and as many personal possessions as possible could be saved from inside,” Station Manager Howard Midwood said. Our control room team did an excellent job of coordinating the response as well.”