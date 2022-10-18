Fireworks have been fired at eco-protesters, causing travel chaos as they enter their second day dangling from the Dartford Crossing.

On Monday evening, footage shared on social media shows fireworks being launched in the direction of Just Stop Oil protesters on the QE2 bridge.

A person was seen standing beneath the closed bridge and launching two fireworks into the night sky.

The protesters were quick to share an update from the bridge this morning, proving they were unaffected by the risky move.

After speaking with one of the protesters who scaled the bridge, Just Stop Oil confirmed the incident occurred.

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which connects Kent and Essex, was closed for the first time on Monday after two climbers from the group scaled it.

The environmental activist group has demanded that the government “stop all new oil and gas licences and consents,” and the climbers have stated that they will remain on top of the bridge until they are “brought down.”



Essex Police said they were aware of the video but had received no reports related to the incident.

“We’re working with our partners to identify the safest and quickest way to resolve the situation,” a police spokesperson previously stated. “But, as you can imagine, they’re 100 metres up in the air. It’s very complex. These things can take time.”

Morgan, a civil engineer from London and one of the protesters, said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning, “We just survived the first night up here. I was pretty cold, didn’t sleep much, but I’m OK.”

“We’ll be here until the government makes a meaningful statement cancelling all new oil and gas extraction licences and consents.”

“Oil and gas are killing us now, and millions are going hungry this winter.”

“We need an emergency transition to renewable energy that is stable and affordable.”

“We have to pay for that transition with the profits of the oil and gas industries and the wealthy.”

“The time has come for civil resistance.” Come and do what you can at this critical juncture in history.”