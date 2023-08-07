First Asylum Seekers Arrive on Bibby Stockholm Barge

The Bibby Stockholm barge has welcomed some of the first group of asylum seekers on board, with more arrivals expected today. After weeks of delays, around 50 individuals were expected to move onto the vessel, which is docked in Portland Port, Dorset.

The Home Office has taken this step as part of its efforts to reduce reliance on expensive hotels for accommodating asylum seekers, a practice that the government claims costs £6 million daily. The Bibby Stockholm, boasting 222 bedrooms, is set to accommodate up to 500 single males, with Home Office minister Sarah Dines suggesting that the barge may reach its full capacity by the end of the week.

Earlier on Monday, Sarah Dines informed Sky News that the use of the barge sends a “forceful message” that individuals who attempt to cross the Channel will be housed in appropriate accommodation, which is deemed “proper…but not luxury.” The government perceives hotels as part of the “pull” factor attracting migrants to the UK.

However, the introduction of the barge has faced significant opposition from the local community, raising concerns about the welfare of the asylum seekers and the potential strain on local services. The Labour Party has criticised the use of barges and called on the government to address the backlog of over 100,000 asylum applications.

In addition to the barge, the government is exploring the option of housing asylum seekers in military sites and marquees. Multiple reports have also indicated that the government may reconsider plans for a processing centre on Ascension Island in the South Atlantic Ocean if the proposed Rwanda deportation scheme faces challenges in the courts. While Home Office Minister Sarah Dines did not confirm or deny this plan, she asserted that the government was considering all possible options.

The arrival of the first asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm barge marks a significant development in the government’s efforts to reform its asylum accommodation strategy and address the challenges posed by irregular migration. However, concerns from local communities and opposition parties highlight the complexity of managing the asylum system while ensuring the well-being of those seeking refuge in the UK.