Monday, May 8, 2023
Monday, May 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING First Picture as Police make arrests and name Walthamstow murder victim killed in a gang ambush

First Picture as Police make arrests and name Walthamstow murder victim killed in a gang ambush

by uknip247
First Picture As Police Name Walthamstow Murder Victim Killed In A Gang Ambush

Detectives have made an arrest and identified the teenage victim of a fatal stabbing in Walthamstow.

Renell Charles was aged 16 and lived in the area. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

In the early hours of Sunday, 8 May, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after attending an east London police station. He remains in custody at this time.

Police Appeal To The Public To Help Solve Gangland Killing In Waltham Forest After Teen Was Ambushed Outside His School
Police Appeal To The Public To Help Solve Gangland Killing In Waltham Forest After Teen Was Ambushed Outside His School

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers is leading the Met’s investigation. He has asked for images and footage to be shared with police.

Police were called at 4.09pm on Friday, 5 May to reports of a stabbing at Markhouse Road, E17.

Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended. Renell was found at the scene with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services he sadly died at the scene at 4.39pm.

First Scene Pictures In Walthamstow After A Sixteen-Year-Old Named “Renz”Was Stabbed To Death In East London
First Scene Pictures In Walthamstow After A Sixteen-Year-Old Named “Renz”Was Stabbed To Death In East London

DCI Rogers has outlined his appeal to the public, saying: “The arrest marks a significant development as part of our work. Renell’s family have been informed and our specially trained officers continue to provide them with support.

“This is a fast moving investigation and we are aware that this brutal attack took place near a school, and was witnessed by many bystanders and young people.

“My thoughts are with them as they come to terms with seeing such an act of violence unfold and I would ask anyone with footage or images to do the right thing and send them into my team of detectives.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

“If you wish to submit images or footage anonymously, please share via Crimestoppers, or you can contact the Major Incident Room where one of my team will be able to take your call. You can also share the images via the Public Portal.

“We also know that there was heavy traffic on Markhouse Road at that time of day and we think there is a strong chance some people will have dash cam footage. Please review what you have and send anything that may assist the investigation without delay. A young boy has lost his life and evidence such as this can contribute to securing justice for his family and friends.”

A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday 6 May and found cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

Anyone with information or footage who has not yet spoken with police should submit images or footage via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or call the Major Incident Room directly on 020 8345 3715. You can also Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4965/05MAY.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal stabbing in Hackney

Police say: The victims’ vehicle overturned as they collided with another unoccupied car as they attempted to escape the shoot-out in Peckham

Manhunt launch for Tower Hamlets gunman and Silver Skoda Octavia that made off from the scene

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to First Avenue in Sheerness, to reports of a caravan, trees, and fence panels alight

Met stands by officers after man is Tasered and two dogs shot dead after attacking a woman in East London Park

Double shooting Bow Live updates: Man left fighting for his life after reports of ten shots being fired at father and son

Shotgun Shootout in Camberwell: Two taken to hospitial one Man with Shotgun injuries

Charges after Kings Coronation Arrests

Brixton Search: Police have released an urgent appeal to find a boy, six, who has gone missing in south London

Streatham station lockdown: After stabbing on the High Road

East London Dogs Shot Live update: Two dogs have been shot dead by armed Police and a man has been arrested in East London...

The girls, both aged 13, are believed to be together. Officers also believe they may be travelling across London, specifically West and North West...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.