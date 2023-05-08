First Picture as Police make arrests and name Walthamstow murder victim killed in a gang ambush

Detectives have made an arrest and identified the teenage victim of a fatal stabbing in Walthamstow.

Renell Charles was aged 16 and lived in the area. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

In the early hours of Sunday, 8 May, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after attending an east London police station. He remains in custody at this time.

Police Appeal To The Public To Help Solve Gangland Killing In Waltham Forest After Teen Was Ambushed Outside His School

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers is leading the Met’s investigation. He has asked for images and footage to be shared with police.

Police were called at 4.09pm on Friday, 5 May to reports of a stabbing at Markhouse Road, E17.

Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended. Renell was found at the scene with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services he sadly died at the scene at 4.39pm.

First Scene Pictures In Walthamstow After A Sixteen-Year-Old Named “Renz”Was Stabbed To Death In East London

DCI Rogers has outlined his appeal to the public, saying: “The arrest marks a significant development as part of our work. Renell’s family have been informed and our specially trained officers continue to provide them with support.

“This is a fast moving investigation and we are aware that this brutal attack took place near a school, and was witnessed by many bystanders and young people.

“My thoughts are with them as they come to terms with seeing such an act of violence unfold and I would ask anyone with footage or images to do the right thing and send them into my team of detectives.

“If you wish to submit images or footage anonymously, please share via Crimestoppers, or you can contact the Major Incident Room where one of my team will be able to take your call. You can also share the images via the Public Portal.

“We also know that there was heavy traffic on Markhouse Road at that time of day and we think there is a strong chance some people will have dash cam footage. Please review what you have and send anything that may assist the investigation without delay. A young boy has lost his life and evidence such as this can contribute to securing justice for his family and friends.”

A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday 6 May and found cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

Anyone with information or footage who has not yet spoken with police should submit images or footage via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or call the Major Incident Room directly on 020 8345 3715. You can also Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4965/05MAY.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.