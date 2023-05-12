First Picture of Brazilian Ronaldo Oliveira who died in London Hit-and-Run collision The Family Appeals for Assistance

A devastating hit-and-run in London has claimed the life of Ronaldo Oliveira, a 44-year-old Brazilian resident who had been living in the city for the past 13 years. The incident occurred last night (May 11, 2023), leaving his family and friends in shock and mourning.

Ronaldo Oliveira, a dedicated father and hardworking food delivery driver, was tragically killed while performing his job. He was crossing an intersection when a vehicle travelling at high speed ran a red light, colliding with his motorcycle. The impact was so severe that it threw Ronaldo and his motorcycle, while the vehicle itself overturned. Shockingly, the individuals responsible for the accident fled the scene, leaving Ronaldo on the ground.

Passersby who witnessed the incident immediately called emergency services and provided initial aid until the arrival of an ambulance. However, due to the intensity of the collision, Ronaldo succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. It was later discovered that the car involved in the incident was allegedly stolen, and the individuals responsible were fleeing when the tragic accident occurred.

Ronaldo Oliveira was deeply cherished by his family and loved ones. Described as a role model father, a caring friend, and a devoted husband, his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. His untimely passing has left a void in the lives of those he touched, and his absence will be keenly felt.

Now, Ronaldo’s family is reaching out to the community for support in laying him to rest in his homeland of Brazil. They are requesting assistance to repatriate his body and provide him with a proper farewell surrounded by his loved ones. The financial burden of arranging the transport and funeral services is significant, and any contribution would be greatly appreciated by the grieving family.

The heartbreaking circumstances surrounding Ronaldo Oliveira’s death highlight the need for vigilance and responsible driving on the roads. Hit-and-run accidents not only claim lives but leave families shattered and searching for answers.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, as authorities work diligently to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this tragic hit-and-run accident.

In this time of immense grief and loss, the Oliveira family appeals to the community for assistance in honouring the memory of their beloved Ronaldo. Donations and support can be made to the designated fund, which will aid in bringing him back to his homeland and providing closure to his grieving family.

May Ronaldo Oliveira rest in peace, and may his family find solace in the outpouring of support during this difficult time.