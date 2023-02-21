Detectives are renewing their appeals for information in connection with the murder of a man in Chingford



At 9.09pm on Wednesday, 15 February, police and the London Ambulance Service were called to reports of an injured man in a wooded area near Walthamstow Avenue, E4. He was declared dead at the scene.

Preda Eugene, 39, has been identified as the suspect, and officers are still looking for his next of kin.

On Friday, February 17, a post-mortem examination at Poplar Mortuary revealed that the cause of death was a head injury.

Two people have been charged with murder: a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“Although we’ve now charged two people in connection with Preda’s murder, I am still keen to hear from anyone who has information about what led up to his death,” said Detective Inspector Frank Copley.

We know he was living in a hut in the woods, but what happened to kill him? “Did you see him or anyone else in the area between Saturday, February 11th, and the day he was discovered?” Any piece of information could be critical in determining what happened.”

Anyone with information or witnesses who have not yet spoken with police is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 7445/15eb.

If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

