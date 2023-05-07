Sunday, May 7, 2023
First Picture of Dagenham Teenager Named as Jordan by family after fatal stabbing

First Picture of Dagenham Teenager Named as Jordan by family after fatal stabbing

by uknip247

A teenager who was stabbed to death during an eight-hour rampage in East London that murdered two other men has been photographed.

Jordan, 18, was killed in a machete battle near Dagenham Heathway Tube station on Friday night.

Jordan was murdered near Dagenham Heathway station

His family previously lost a son 3 years ago when he was stabbed in Camden by a gang who made off in a vehicle

Calvin Bungisa, 22, died after being ambushed on the corner of Grafton Road, Gospel Oak, on April 1 in 2019

Dagenham Teenager Named By Family After Fatal Stabbing

A second man was also stabbed and rushed to the hospital, but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Jordan’s uncle, Michel A. Pongo, posted a photo of Jordan today alongside a warning about carrying blades.

“It was with great sadness that I learned this afternoon that my nephew, Jordan, 18, had been stabbed to death in Dagenham last night,” stated the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham councillor.

“His mother is distraught. This message is intended for gang members. Drop the dagger and leave the gangster lifestyle before it’s too late.”

Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death
Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

Jordan was slain on Friday during an eight-hour knife rampage across East London.

A 16-year-old boy was knifed to death in Walthamstow at 4.39pm.

He was leaving Kelmscott School when he was attacked by a group of assailants who had been waiting for him.

Tragically, he was unable to be saved and died in the street shortly after the “senseless” attack.

The Metropolitan Police have opened a murder investigation and are still looking for the boy’s killers.

Officers were called to a residence on Mare Street in Hackney at 11:07 p.m. on Friday after a man in his twenties was stabbed to death.

Two men and one woman were detained and are in detention on suspicion of murder.

Jordan was attacked 40 minutes later after reports of two gangs brawling with machetes.

A 20-year-old male has been detained on murder charges.

“Our investigation is progressing at a rapid pace,” Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley said. “I would like to thank everyone who has already spoken to officers.”

“I would urge anyone who has not yet come forward to do so as soon as possible.”

“I would also ask local residents to check dash cams and doorbell footage for anything unusual and to share it with us as soon as possible.”

