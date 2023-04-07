The victim of a fatal fire in Beckton yesterday has been identified locally as ‘Tiffany,’ with social media tributes pouring in for the schoolgirl. The London Fire Brigade confirmed that one person died as a result of a flat fire on Tollgate Road that began around 5.24pm.

Following the tragic news, TikTok has been flooded with condolence posts. “Tiffany was a beautiful person inside and out,” one commenter writes. She was amusing and caring.” “Oh no,” says another. She was stunning. RIP.”

First Picture Of Fatal Fire Victim Tiffany Killed In Beckton Blaze

The fire ripped through the residential block yesterday evening, and it was reported that a house party was taking place at the time of the fire, though this has not been confirmed.

Flowers at the scene of a fire at a block of flats on Tollgate Road in Beckton, Newham.

First Picture Of Fatal Fire Victim Tiffany Killed In Beckton Blaze

Firefighters discovered the victim, believed to be Tiffany, in a second-floor flat and pronounced her dead at the scene. The London Ambulance Service transported five more people to hospitals. By 6.33 p.m., six fire engines and 40 firefighters had brought the fire under control.

Following the fire, a murder investigation was launched, and a male was arrested on suspicion of intentionally starting the fire. Enquiries are still being conducted.

“There was a bit of smoke and one of my colleagues said, ‘call the police,'” Raza Nowsin, 26, who manages a Lidl opposite the scene of the fire, said last night. As soon as I stepped out of the shop, I saw a massive fire.

“It was mostly on the balcony and then the entire [flat].” I saw people jumping out the windows from the top balcony. People were running all over the place. They had a mattress there and were attempting to jump on it, but some people were unable to do so.”

Following yesterday’s blaze on Tollgate Road in Beckton, police remain on the scene this morning, with photos of the aftermath showing burned out windows and flowers laid at the scene.