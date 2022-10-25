First picture of Gun battle victim in Ilford drive by massacre who been named as “Giddy” from Manor Park.

After a midnight ‘drive-by’ massacre in Ilford that left two men shot dead and a third fighting for his life, a man in a ‘joker mask’ was seen smashing through gardens.

On Tuesday morning, two people were killed in a shooting in Ilford, East London.

Three men, two in their twenties and one in his thirties, were discovered with gunshot wounds.

According to Metropolitan Police, no arrests have yet been made.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after two young men were killed and a third was left fighting for his life following a fatal ‘drive-by’ shooting in east London.

At around 12.16 a.m. on Tuesday, armed officers and paramedics rushed to the scene of a triple shooting inside a Victorian terraced house on Henley Road in Ilford.

Emergency personnel warned of an impending street brawl between two groups in which shots were fired. Three men, two in their twenties and one in his thirties, were found with gunshot wounds.

At the scene, one of the victims was pronounced dead. A short time later, another man died.

According to witnesses, the sound of nearby Diwali fireworks drowned out the sound of gunshots. However, one eyewitness claims to have seen two cars approach the property before opening fire on the trio.

The fatal attack on Tuesday was the fifth in a ten-mile radius of east London in the last week, and it is the latest heinous crime to rock the capital’s communities.

The rise in violent crime in the capital in recent years has prompted calls to rename the area “Wild West London.”

Armed officers and paramedics responded to the triple shooting in Henley Road, Ilford, around 12.16 a.m. on Tuesday.

While forensic teams comb through the crime scene, uniformed officers today sealed off parts of the residential area, which is dotted with nearby parks and homes costing more than £500,000.

‘The third victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital and is still in critical condition,’ said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

‘At this early stage, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing. There are crime scenes and road closures in place.’

Officers believe they know the identity of the man in his twenties, and work to identify the other man killed in the shooting is ongoing, according to the Met.

Residents were terrified as they recalled the apparent gang warfare that rocked their neighbourhood late last night.

A neighbour who has lived in the Henley Road area for five years, initially mistook the shots for fireworks.

‘I thought it was just fireworks,’ he explained.

It was insane, and then I heard a helicopter hovering above me. It was only there for about 10 or 15 minutes.’

Kashif Patel, a local who was stabbed in the area eight years ago, warned that gun use on Henley Road was not uncommon.

‘I don’t feel like it’s a good place to raise a family,’ he told Sky News. If I were thinking about my mother or sisters, I would not want them to live in this area because it is unsafe.’