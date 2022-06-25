Karamjeet Singh was kind, gentle. He couldn’t say no to anyone and would go above and beyond to assist anyone.

He was tragically murdered this morning, June 25th. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic death. He was stabbed just yards away from his house.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in what police described as a “terrible attack” in west London.

Officers were called to Staines Road by Hounslow town centre at 12:30am.

The 31-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and his family has been informed, police said.