The British Turkish community is in mourning today after learning of the death of Koray Alpergin, also known as DJ Koray or “Koray Bizim.”

On Saturday, the well-known Turkish radio presenter and founder of London Turkish stations Bizim FM and Kral FM was discovered dead in suspicious circumstances.

Alpergin, 43, and his Turkish girlfriend were kidnapped on Thursday evening after returning from a night out in Central London. A group of assailants is thought to have bundled the couple into a van.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends launched a missing persons campaign after nearly 36 hours of silence to find out what had happened to the couple.

Essex Police announced on Saturday evening that “a man’s body was discovered in woodland in Loughton,” and that the death was “suspicious.”

On Saturday, police officers visited DJ Koray’s father, Tuncay Alpergin, also known as Tuncay Beykozlu, to inform him of his son’s disappearance.

Close family friends have since confirmed to T-VINE that Koray Alpergin has been found dead, and that he was shot and killed.

Koray’s girlfriend, who is from Istanbul, is said to have survived and is now assisting police with their investigations.

Many members of the community have taken to social media to pay their respects to the well-known DJ and father of two.

Mehmet Korkmaz, one of DJ Koray’s closest friends, described him on Facebook as “my friend, my big brother, my confidant,” adding, “you are always in our hearts.”

Hass J Junior, a DJ and actor, wrote, “My friend, my brother. We met 20 years ago through music and entertainment, and our friendship began there. We had a lot of fun together over the years and helped each other out in ways that others will never know about. I’m stunned and heartbroken that God has taken you from us so soon. You will be missed for many reasons; you were loved by many for your character and true heart. I’m going to miss you. I adore you, man. King, may you rest in peace. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t want to believe [the news of] your death, my beautiful brother, my school friend.” You were the noblest of all gentlemen, full of life and always smiling. “May God have mercy on you, Koraim, and may you rest in peace,” wrote Ozzie Da Turk Cypriot on Koray’s personal Facebook page.