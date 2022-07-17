Samantha Murphy, a woman in her 30s who was stabbed to death at a property in Elfrida Close yesterday, has been named by friends who have paid tribute to her. The victim and the suspects knew each other.

Kent Police was called at around 3.10am on Saturday 16 July 2022 to Elfrida Close.

Officers attended the address with Southeast Coast Ambulance Service and the victim, a woman in her 30’s, was located with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

She was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a man in his 30’s on suspicion of murder. A woman in her 20’s was also arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody while enquiries at the scene continue.

Officers have already spoken with several potential witnesses but believe there several people who have important information who are yet to get in contact.

Anyone with information which can assist, including eyewitnesses and anyone with privately held CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area, are urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/136649/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website here.