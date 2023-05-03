First Picture of retired postmistress who was found murdered at her home last night near Hornchurch

Maya Devi, 77, was discovered with head injuries near Hornchurch in East London shortly after 9.30 p.m.

After turning himself in to a local police station, a 79-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ms Devi was set to go on vacation to Lanzarote next week, it was revealed today.

She went to the Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association (HASWA) community centre near her house on a regular basis to do Yoga and meet friends for lunch.

Nirmala Lael, an outreach worker at HASWA, saw her just hours before she was discovered dead.

‘I spoke to Maya yesterday afternoon, around 1.30pm, and she looked to be in a good mood,’ Ms Lael said. She was actually looking forward to her vacation the following week.

‘She had came to the community centre for yoga, which she did every week, and informed me she wouldn’t be there on Wednesday because she was travelling to Lanzarote with a female friend for six days.

‘Maya was a nice lady with a big heart. She enjoyed singing as much as yoga and always had a friendly grin for everyone.

‘I can’t believe this has happened and she has left. I saw her just a few hours before she died, and it still doesn’t seem possible that I won’t see her again.’

Ms Devi was born in India but had lived in the United Kingdom for over 50 years.

Before retiring a few years ago, she and her husband ran the post office in Rainham, Essex.

She recently volunteered at HASWA, where her husband is a former director, and she helped coordinate the Vaisakhi celebrations at the centre over the weekend.

‘Maya had been coming here for the last four years and was an extremely popular member,’ said Manjit Singh, HASWA’s project development officer.

‘She would come at least four days a week. She was shy and distant at first, but she eventually broke out of her shell and was full of joy and happiness.

‘She came to our lunches and picnics and enjoyed our coastal excursions to Eastbourne and Hastings.

‘She had the cutest smile and a twinkle in her eye. I like being in her company.

‘There was never any hint of dissatisfaction or discomfort at home, so I’m surprised this has happened to her.

‘This has left us all speechless since Maya was the sweetest, nicest, and most wonderful lady.’

Ms Devi and her husband Tarsame Singh’s three-story end terrace home was blocked off by police today.

‘The first I knew was when the cops arrived.’Tarsame used to run the Rainham post office for many years before retiring, but whenever there were staffing issues, he’d still help out there because he understood how things worked.

‘He and his wife have been in the UK for almost 50 years. They are both from India and had lived in East Ham before moving to Hornchurch.

‘They have a son and two daughters, all of whom are heartbroken. ‘We are all.’