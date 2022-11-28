First Picture of Second Murder Victim Charlie Bartolo who was murdered on Sewell Road in Abbeywood on Saturday evening

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses following the murder of two teenagers in Greenwich on Saturday, 26 November.

Speaking near to the scene in Thamesmead, Detective Superintendent Richard Mcdonagh said: “This is an extremely sad day for all of us who live or work in Greenwich.

“Police are investigating the tragic murders of two teenage boys, and my thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their families and friends – and indeed with local people in Abbey Wood and Thamesmead who I know are shocked and appalled by what has happened.

“As the Deputy Borough Commander of the Met’s South East Command Unit, I join them in being deeply saddened and outraged by these senseless murders.

“On Saturday evening, at around 5.10pm, police were called to reports of two people injured in two locations; Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead. The locations are approximately one mile apart.

“Emergency services attended immediately, and at each location they found a 16-year-old boy suffering stab injuries. Tragically, both boys died of their injuries.

“I can confirm the two young victims are Charlie Bartolo, and Kearne Solanke. Their families are aware and we ask that their privacy is respected at this unimaginably difficult time. Specialist officers will ensure they are given all the support we can provide.

“Homicide colleagues are investigating, and are treating the two murders as linked. The investigation is therefore led by one team of specialist homicide investigators based at Lewisham.

“I can assure everyone affected by these murders that skilled detectives will work tirelessly to discover what happened and provide answers to the young victims’ families.

“Tackling violence is a priority for the Met. Days like today show why that work is so important, and why I must again ask all of London’s communities to work with us, and our partners, so that we are doing all that we can together to prevent such tragedies.

“We have already heard from a number of witnesses, and I am grateful to them for getting in touch and providing information to police.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark coloured SUV or 4×4 type vehicle with distinctive silver roof bars in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue in the days before, and prior to the murders.

“Any witnesses, or those who knew Charlie or Kearne and might be able to offer some information or insight into these senseless killings, are urged to contact police. The phone number is 101 and you should quote reference 4943/26nov.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name or trace your IP address.”

+ As officers work to keep people safe, a Section 60 authorisation is in place until 07:00hrs on Monday, 28 November, in areas of SE2 and SE18. Please see the @MPSGreenwich Twitter account for further details.