First Picture Of Sixteen Year Old Jamaly Samba Baibu Who Was Stabbed To Death By A Pack Of Hooded Yobs On Hire Bikes In Clerkenwell
First picture of Sixteen year old Jamaly Samba Baibu who was stabbed to death by a pack of hooded yobs on hire bikes in Clerkenwell

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Islington have named the victim as they renew appeals for witnesses to come forward.

At 10.33pm on Tuesday, 20 December police were called to Seward Street, EC1 where, on arrival, they found two 16-year-old boys with stab wounds.

Officers provided emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics and doctors from London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of all involved, one of the boys was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as Jamaly Samba Baibu. His family were notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

The second boy was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

An investigation is under way led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A crime scene remains in place and at this early stage there have been no arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, who leads the investigation, said: “Jamaly had his whole life ahead of him. Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this terrible loss. We will do all we can to support them.

“As we work to piece together what happened in Seward Street, I appeal to any members of the public who were in the area, who saw or heard anything unusual or who have any information at all about what took place, to come forward.

“Anyone who was driving nearby, particularly along either Seward Street or Central Street, please check any dash cam footage that you might have captured of the incident or of other significant activity.

“We know there were also members of the public who came to the aid of both boys after they were assaulted. Some did not provide their details and we would very much like to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, with the reference 7708/21Dec.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

